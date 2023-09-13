Putin welcomes Kim Jong Un at cosmodrome in Russia's far east

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 September,2023 10:25 AM IST  |  Moscow
Hours earlier, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Pic/AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a cosmodrome in Russia's Far East for a meeting that underscores how the two leaders' interests are aligning in the face of their separate, intensifying confrontations with the United States.


After Kim arrived by limousine ' brought in his armored train from Pyongyang ' Putin shook hands with him and said he was 'very glad to see' him. Russia state media quoted Kim as thanking Putin for the invitation to visit Russia, 'despite being busy.'


The two leaders will inspect the cosmodrome and then sit down for talks, Russian state media reported. Hours earlier, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea.


