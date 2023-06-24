Breaking News
Mumbai: 14-year-old boy drowns in Goregaon swimming pool
Any alliance with Cong 'very difficult' until it agrees to oppose Centre's Delhi ordinance: AAP
Navi Mumbai: Two held by Customs for smuggling e-cigarettes, drones, toys, latex balloons
Opposition parties coming together to defeat Modi shows his greatness: Shiv Sena
Maha: Four of family killed in car-truck collision in Chandrapur
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Putins lieutenants show signs of deep dysfunction

Putin’s lieutenants show signs of ‘deep dysfunction’

Updated on: 24 June,2023 07:59 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

Those who don’t give us ammunition will be eaten alive in hell!

Putin’s lieutenants show signs of ‘deep dysfunction’

Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks holding a Russian national flag in front of his soldiers in Bakhmut, Ukraine. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Putin’s lieutenants show signs of ‘deep dysfunction’
x
00:00

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the outspoken millionaire head of the private military contractor Wagner, stood in front of the bloodied bodies of his slain troops in Ukraine and yelled expletive-riddled insults at Russian military leaders, blaming them for the carnage.


“They came here as volunteers and they died to let you lounge in your red wood offices,” Prigozhin shouted. “You are sitting in your expensive clubs, your children are enjoying good living and filming videos on YouTube. Those who don’t give us ammunition will be eaten alive in hell!”


It was a disquieting display for Russians used to more than two decades of rigidly controlled rule by President Vladimir Putin—years with little sign of infighting among his top lieutenants. Prigozhin’s rift with the military has been ignored by state-controlled TV, where most Russians get their news, although it is followed closely by the politically active, ultrapatriotic readers and viewers on social media networks.


Prigozhin’s feud with military leaders goes back years, and it spilled into the open amid the fighting for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut that was spearheaded by his mercenaries.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Does spending time in nature help you manage stress?
world news ukraine russia

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK