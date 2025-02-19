Breaking News
ISIS module case: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mohammad Shoeb Khan
PM Modi holds talks with Amir of Qatar, says had 'very productive meeting'
Maharashtra extends deadline for affixing HSRP to April 30
Driver rams car into Mira Road residential society, injures security guards
Maharashtra cabinet approves anti-narcotics task force expansion
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > World News > Article > Qatar commits USD 10 billion investment in India target set for doubling bilateral trade by 2030

Qatar commits USD 10 billion investment in India, target set for doubling bilateral trade by 2030

Updated on: 19 February,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

Qatar has committed to investing USD 10 billion in India, with a focus on sectors such as infrastructure, technology, and manufacturing.

Qatar commits USD 10 billion investment in India, target set for doubling bilateral trade by 2030

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Qatar commits USD 10 billion investment in India, target set for doubling bilateral trade by 2030
x
00:00

Following the visit of Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, India and Qatar have taken a significant step forward in their bilateral relations. These relations are marked by a series of key agreements and initiatives aimed at strengthening trade, investment, energy, and cultural ties between the two nations.


Qatar has committed to investing USD 10 billion in India, with a focus on sectors such as infrastructure, technology, and manufacturing. Both countries have also set an ambitious target to double bilateral trade by 2030, with the exploration of a potential Free Trade Agreement.


Alongside economic collaboration, the two nations have agreed to expand their energy partnership and operationalize India's UPI system in Qatar. Additionally, various Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed to enhance cooperation in finance, sports, youth, and cultural exchanges, including a celebration of the Year of Culture, Friendship, and Sports.


As per the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Qatar signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement for the elevation of the India-Qatar bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership. Qatar side is exploring opportunities to increase investments in India in infrastructure, technology, manufacturing, food security, logistics, hospitality, and areas of mutual interest. In this regard, Qatar committed to invest USD 10 billion in India.

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) will open an office in India. Both sides have set the target to double bilateral trade by 2030 and have agreed to explore an India-Qatar Free Trade Agreement. There will also be operationalization of India's UPI at the Qatar National Bank (QNB) Point of Sales in Qatar and expansion of Qatar National Bank presence in India by setting up an office in the GIFT City.

Both the nations will deepen India-Qatar energy partnership, including through trade and mutual investments. There will be extension of Indian e-Visa facility for Qatari nationals. Both nations have also agreed to celebrate Year of Culture, Friendship and Sports in the near future. India and Qatar have signed an agreement on the Establishment of Bilateral Strategic Partnership as well as a Revised Agreement for Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income.

The other MoUs include the MoU on Financial and Economic Cooperation between Ministry of Finance, Government of India and Ministry of Finance, Government of the State of Qatar; MoU for Cooperation in the field of Youth and Sports between Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India and Ministry of Sports & Youth, Government of the State of Qatar; MoU for Cooperation in the field of Documents and Archives between National Archives of India, Government of India and National Archives of Qatar, Government of the State of Qatar; MoU for Cooperation between Invest India and Invest Qatar; and MoU between Confederation of Indian Industry and Qatari Businessmen Association.

The Amir of Qatar, who arrived in India on a two-day visit on Monday, received the Guard of Honour and a ceremonial welcome in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

qatar india new delhi national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK