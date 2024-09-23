Breaking News
Quad leaders worried over ‘raging war’

Updated on: 23 September,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Wilmington
Expressing “deepest concern” over the war in Ukraine, the four countries underscored the importance of upholding international law, and in line with the UN Charter.

Quad leaders worried over ‘raging war’

Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida at the Quad Leaders’ Summit, in Wilmington. Pic/AFP

The Quad countries expressed deep concerns over the “raging war” in Ukraine and the “humanitarian crisis” in Gaza, while affirming support for adherence to international law and respect for principles of the UN Charter, including territorial integrity, sovereignty of all states, and peaceful resolution of disputes.


“We express our deepest concern over the war raging in Ukraine including the terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences,” the declaration read.


They reiterated that “all states must refrain from the threat of or use of force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state.”

The four countries also noted the negative impacts of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security, especially for developing and least developed countries.

