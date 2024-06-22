Breaking News
Rafah fighting rages on

Updated on: 22 June,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Cairo
Agencies |

Tanks forcing their way into the western and northern parts of the city

A Palestinian child walks with a stuffed bear recovered from the rubble of a destroyed building. Pic/AFP

Israeli forces pounded Rafah and other areas across the Gaza Strip and engaged in close-quarter combat with fighters led by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, residents and Israel’s military said. Residents said the Israelis appeared to by trying to complete their capture of Rafah, the city on the enclave’s southern edge that has been the focus of an Israeli assault since early May.


Tanks were forcing their way into the western and northern parts of the city, having already captured the east, south and centre. Israeli forces fired from planes, tanks and ships off the coast, forcing a new wave of displacement from the city, which had been sheltering more than a million displaced people, most of whom have been forced to flee again.


Palestinian health officials said at least 12 Palestinians had been killed in separate Israeli military strikes on Friday. The Israeli military said on Friday its forces were conducting “precise, intelligence-based” actions in the Rafah area, where troops were involved in close-quarter combat and had located tunnels used by militants. It also reported actions elsewhere in the enclave.


Rafah residents said the pace of the Israeli raid has been accelerated in the past two days. They said sounds of explosions and gunfire indicating fierce fighting have been almost non-stop.

