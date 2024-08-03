Rain breaks 44-year-old record, inundates Lahore, kills four

Six flights between Lahore and Karachi faced delays due to rain as the Civil Aviation Authority staff remained busy clearing the runway and surrounding areas

A man on a cycle and a woman with her infant wade through a flooded street Lahore, on Friday. PICS/AFP

As heavy rain in Lahore broke a 44-year-old record in three hours, four people lost their lives in the city, while at least seven people suffered injuries, Pakistan-based daily, Dawn reported. Two people were also killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Six flights between Lahore and Karachi faced delays due to rain as the Civil Aviation Authority staff remained busy clearing the runway and surrounding areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the incessant rain may last until August 6, with some gaps in between. It added that Lahore would experience above-normal rainfall for the first two weeks of August, Dawn reported. Residents of Mughalpura, Tajpura and Garhi Shahu struggled with unclogged sewers, which were blocked perhaps due to excessive garbage. Several two-wheelers and four-wheelers were stuck in several areas after they broke down amid heavy rain.

The rainwater entered the emergency department and other wards of the Services Hospital, General Hospital, and Mayo Hospital, destroying medicine and stored equipment and flooded the parking area of the General Hospital.

