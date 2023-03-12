Rain of worms in China

Even umbrellas won’t be able to save you

Liaoning citizens were told to find shelter after it looked like it started to rain worms. A viral clip showed the area apparently being showered with little worms, which were splattered all over the cars. Cause of the slimy creature calamity is yet to be uncovered, but it has been suggested that the animals were dropped after being swept up by heavy winds.

This type of occurrence happens after a storm when insects are caught up in a whirlpool. Another theory suggested that the worms were actually poplar flowers—a tulip tree whose blooms resemble the squirmy beasts.

Viewers were stunned by the city’s current problem, with one person stating: “These are not worms or animals, but flower stalks dropped from trees.” Someone else claimed that the video was fake and looked like a prank. “Strange phenomena,” a user added, with another weighing in, “If I was just minding my business on a casual day in China and it started raining worms ?? I’d just die.”

Does the punishment fit the crime?

The internet is divided over this father’s disciplinary actions

A Chinese boy was caught playing video games on his phone after midnight, despite knowing he had to get up for school the next morning. When his father found out, he wanted to teach the boy a lesson. Instead of scolding him he just told him that he could play on his phone instead of sleeping, and could even take a day off from school for it. The young boy reportedly enjoyed his unusual punishment at first, continuing to play until about 7 am. That’s when the drowsiness started settling in, but when the kid tried putting the phone down and going to bed, his father wouldn’t let him. At around 6.30 pm, after around 17 hours of gaming, the boy pleaded with his father to let him sleep, promising that he would never again play on his phone behind his parents’ backs. He even agreed to put his promise in writing, to make it official. The video was posted by the dad on a Chinese social media site.

The strangest robbery ever!

A Utah man robbed a bank for only $1 just so he could get arrested and thrown into federal prison. Donald Santacroce, 65, entered a local bank and demanded $1. The teller thought it was a joke and complied and asked him to leave. He was then told hat the bank had just been robbed and that they should call the police. Santacroce then sat down in the bank lobby and waited to be arrested. After a while, police arrived and arrested him not knowing about the plan.