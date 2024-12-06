Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Ready to set up manufacturing ops in India Putin

Ready to set up manufacturing ops in India: Putin

Updated on: 06 December,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  Moscow
Agencies |

Top

Russian president also calls for greater cooperation among BRICS nations for growth of SMEs

Ready to set up manufacturing ops in India: Putin

Putin (centre) at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects in Moscow

Listen to this article
Ready to set up manufacturing ops in India: Putin
x
00:00

Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for creating “stable conditions” for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and offered to place Russian manufacturing sites in India.


Speaking at the 15th VTB Investment Forum in Moscow on Wednesday, Putin also noted the rise of new Russian brands replacing Western brands that have exited the market, noting the success of local Russian manufacturers in sectors such as consumer goods, IT, high-tech, and agriculture.


“In agriculture, the number of our manufacturers and producers keeps growing. In 1988, the Soviet Union imported grains for US$35 billion, and last year, we exported grains to the tune of US$66 billion, and to a large extent that is to our farmers and producers. And in all these sectors of the Russian Federation, including high-tech ones, there is an acute need to expand the opportunities to sell and export products,” Putin said.


He mentioned that Russia’s import substitution programme is similar to India’s “Make in India” initiative and noted that India’s leadership focused on a policy of prioritising its interests. “This is a very similar programme to ours, and we would be ready to place our manufacturing site in India. Also, the biggest investment in India in the economy to the tune of US$20 billion by Rosneft happened not long ago,” he added. Rosneft is the biggest oil producer company in the Russian
Federation.

Putin also urged for cooperation among BRICS nations to support the growth of SMEs. The nine-member BRICS bloc includes India, China, Russia, and Brazil.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vladimir putin narendra modi india russia news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK