Reagan library sanctioned by China over Tsai’s US trip

Updated on: 08 April,2023 09:43 AM IST  |  Taipei
“We will take resolute measures to punish the Taiwan independence’ separatist forces and their actions, and resolutely safeguard our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said Thursday, referring to Tsai and her political party as separatists

Reagan library sanctioned by China over Tsai’s US trip

Representational image. Pic/iStock


China is imposing sanctions against the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and other US and Asia-based organisations in retaliation for the closely watched meeting this week between the US House Speaker and Taiwan’s president.


The Reagan library was the site of the rare high-level, bipartisan meeting Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted this week for talks with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. The meeting came as US-China relations have sunk to historic lows and as tensions between Taiwan and China have risen. China views any official exchanges between foreign governments and Taiwan as an attempt to raise Taipei’s global status, and thus an infringement on Beijing’s claims of sovereignty over the island. China had vowed countermeasures against Taipei for its interactions with the US.



“We will take resolute measures to punish the Taiwan independence’ separatist forces and their actions, and resolutely safeguard our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said Thursday, referring to Tsai and her political party as separatists. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

china united states of america world news news taiwan

