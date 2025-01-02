Record-breaking New Year’s Eve display in UAE

Major celebrations across the world as South Korea continues to mourn

The show dubbed ‘Our Story in the Sky’ in UAE. Pic/RAK Tourism Development Authority

Ras Al Khaimah welcomed 2025 with a captivating drone and fireworks display, setting two new Guinness World Records titles for the ‘largest aerial display of a tree formed by multirotors/drones’ and the ‘largest aerial image of a seashell formed by multirotors/drones’.

Dubbed ‘Our Story in the Sky’, the show celebrated the Emirate’s natural and cultural heritage. Transcending traditional fireworks, three-dimensional drone artistry, lasers and synchronised pyrotechnics that stretched over 5 km of the Ras Al Khaimah waterfront combined to transform the night sky into a living canvas of light and emotion through stunning visuals representing iconic symbols of Ras Al Khaimah’s landscapes and culture.

Largest seashell formed by drones, in Ras Al Khaimah (UAE). PIC/RAK Tourism Development Authority

Over 1,00,000 residents and visitors gathered to witness the show. The event also catered to outdoor enthusiasts with dedicated areas for camping, caravans, and RVs.

Around the world

Countries in the South Pacific Ocean were the first to ring in the New Year. Auckland was the first major city to celebrate, with thousands thronging downtown or climbing the city’s ring of volcanic peaks for a fireworks vantage point. American Samoa was among the last to welcome 2025, a full 24 hours after New Zealand.

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge. Pic/AFP

Earliest fireworks

A few hours after Auckland, fireworks blasted off Australia’s Sydney Harbour Bridge and across the bay. More than a million people gathered for the celebration featuring British pop star Robbie Williams, along with Indigenous ceremonies and performances that acknowledged the land’s first people.

American traditions, old and new

In New York City, crowds cheered and couples kissed when the ball weighing almost 6 tonnes and featuring 2,688 crystal triangles descended down a pole in Times Square. The celebration included musical performances by TLC and Jonas Brothers. Las Vegas’ pyrotechnic show on the Strip saw 340,000 people as fireworks launched from the rooftops of casinos. In Pasadena, California, Rose Parade spectators were camping out while some 200,000 people flocked to a country music party in Nashville, Tennessee.

An aerial view of the Christ The Redeemer statue as fireworks explode all over Rio de Janeiro. Pic/AFP

Year of the Snake is here

Much of Japan shut down ahead of the nation’s biggest holiday, as temples and homes underwent a thorough cleaning. The upcoming Year of the Snake in the Asian zodiac is heralded as one of rebirth, alluding to the reptile’s shedding skin. Other places in Asia will mark the Year of the Snake later, with the Lunar New Year. In South Korea, celebrations were cut back or cancelled due to Sunday’s air crash that killed 179 people.

A Holy Year begins

Rome’s traditional New Year’s Eve festivities had an additional draw: the start of Pope Francis’ Holy Year, the once-every-quarter-century celebration projected to bring some 32 million pilgrims to the Eternal City in 2025. On Tuesday, Francis celebrated a vespers at St Peter’s Basilica. During Mass on Wednesday he again appealed for peace in Ukraine and the Middle East. January 1 is a day of obligation for Catholics, marking the Solemnity of Mary.

Revellers take part in a New Year’s day swim, at Argeles-sur-Mer, France. Pic/AFP

Paris recaptures Olympic spirit

Paris capped a momentous 2024 with its traditional countdown and fireworks extravaganza on the Champs-Elysées. The city’s emblematic Arc de Triomphe monument was turned into a giant tableau for a light show that celebrated the city’s landmarks and the passage of time, with whirring clocks.

Wintry weather, for good and bad

London rang in the New Year with a pyrotechnic display along the River Thames. With a storm bringing bitter weather to other parts of the UK, however, festivities in Edinburgh, Scotland, were cancelled.

But in Switzerland and some other places, people embraced the cold, stripping and plunging into the water in freezing temperatures.

Millions revel in Rio

Rio de Janeiro threw Brazil’s main New Year’s Eve bash on Copacabana beach, with barges shooting off 12 straight minutes of fireworks. Thousands of tourists on cruise ships and charter boats witnessed the show up close, while many more streamed onto the sand to find their spot. The crowd on Copacabana was expected to exceed 2 million people to enjoy concerts by Brazilian music legends.

29 injured in aerial firing in Karachi

The New Year celebrations in Karachi were overshadowed by a series of aerial firing incidents across the city, leaving at least 29 people injured, including women and children. Rescue officials confirmed the injuries, which resulted from celebratory gunfire during the early hours of January 1, 2025.

