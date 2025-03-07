Release hostages or it is over for you: Trump tells Hamas

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 March,2025 08:09 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

US President Donald Trump is granting a one-month exemption on his stiff new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada for US automakers.

A Palestinian woman carrying personal items walks along a devastated street in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank. Pic/AFP

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued what he called a “last warning” to Hamas to release all remaining hostages held in Gaza, directing a sharply worded message after the White House confirmed that he had recently dispatched an envoy for unprecedented direct talks with the militant group. In a statement on his Truth Social platform soon after meeting at the White House with eight former hostages, Trump added that he was “sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job”.


“Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you,” Trump said. “Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!” The Hamas militant group, meanwhile, on Thursday brushed off Trump’s latest threat and reiterated that it will only free the remaining Israeli hostages in exchange for a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.


Some relief for US automakers importing from Mexico, Canada


US President Donald Trump is granting a one-month exemption on his stiff new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada for US automakers. The pause comes after President Trump spoke with leaders of the ‘Big 3’ automakers—Ford, General Motors and Stellantis—on Wednesday, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Leavitt said Trump was blunt with the automakers: “He told them to start investing, start moving and shift production to the US where they will pay no tariff.” Shares of the US Big 3, Asian and European automakers jumped as much as 6 per cent after the announcement.

