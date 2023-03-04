Breaking News
Reports: 3 children dead, 2 wounded in attack at Texas home

Updated on: 04 March,2023 11:40 AM IST  |  Italy
AP |

Representative image. Pic/Istock


News reports say three children have been killed and two other children wounded in an attack at a home in Texas Friday.


KTVT-TV reported paramedics responded to a call at a home in Italy, Texas, around 4 p.m. and two people were transported to hospitals by helicopter.



WFAA-TV reported a woman was in custody after a stabbing at the home in Ellis County.


The station reported the woman was the mother of five children, who were the victims of the attack.

WFAA reported the office of Child Protective Services visited the home and reported the attack to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

"We are shocked by this incomprehensible tragedy, and already working with law enforcement to investigate how this happened, and why," Child Protective Services said in a statement shared with WFAA.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

