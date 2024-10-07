Palestinian militants in Gaza fired four rockets into Israel on Monday as mourners marked the anniversary of the October 7 attack, without disrupting a nearby ceremony.

A year after Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack, Israel has opened a new front in Lebanon against Hezbollah/ AFP

Palestinian militants in Gaza launched four missiles into Israel on Monday as mourners marked the anniversary of the October 7 attack, but the nearby memorial ceremony proceeded without incident. Hamas claimed to have attacked Israeli forces in several areas in Gaza. The Israeli military intercepted three of the missiles, while the fourth landed in an open area. There were no reports of casualties or damage. In response, Israel launched artillery and airstrikes against Hamas launch sites and militant infrastructure throughout the night, reported the Associated Press.

According to the AP report, the events around this anniversary showed militants' perseverance in the face of the ongoing Israeli offensive, which has reportedly resulted in nearly 42,000 Palestinian deaths and major destruction in Gaza, displacing approximately 90 per cent of its people.

One year ago, Hamas militants infiltrated Israel's perimeter fence and attacked adjacent military sites and neighbourhoods, killing around 1,200 people, the majority of whom were civilians, and abducting 250 more. Approximately 100 hostages are still imprisoned in Gaza, with one-third thought dead, the report added.

In Re'im, hundreds gathered at the Nova music festival, where over 400 people were killed in last year's attack. Mourners lighted candles and exchanged memories of their loved ones, standing in silence while the sounds of combat resonated close.

One of the mourners Shimon Busika whose son Yarden (25) was killed at the festival told AP, "We can't understand how a year has passed. It's the most natural place to be, to be here for this moment of silence,”

Meanwhile, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 20 Indonesian nationals and one Lebanese were evacuated from Lebanon as confrontations between Israel and Hezbollah escalated. President Joko Widodo has recommended the prioritising of evacuations for Indonesians in Lebanon, where 116 people remain, the majority of them are students and workers, the news agency report stated.

“I have directed the foreign affairs minister to take immediate action to ensure the safety and protection of our citizens and expedite their evacuation,” Widodo said last week.

In Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the October 7 attack and expressed solidarity with Jewish Australians who have faced increased racism since the incident. He encouraged people to think about their common humanity and the possibility of peace.

“Today we reflect on the truth of our shared humanity, of the hope that peace is possible, and the belief that it belongs to all people,” Albanese said.

“We unequivocally condemn all prejudice and hatred. There is no place in Australia for discrimination against people of any faith,” Albanese added while speaking about the October 7 attack.

Reportedly, in Lebanon, additional Israeli airstrikes struck Beirut suburbs, while Hezbollah claimed responsibility for rocket attacks in northern Israel. Israeli forces said they intercepted rockets and treated wounded from the battle.