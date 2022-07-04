Roe Vs Wade overturned: 10-year-old denied abortion in the US

The overturning of Roe vs Wade, demonstrates the tangible impacts that it has on patients seeking access to the medical procedure

A 10-year-old girl six weeks and three days pregnant in Ohio was denied an abortion in the state after the Supreme Court of US overturned the Roe vs Wade decision last week.

The patient is now travelling to Indiana for an abortion, the Hill reported on Saturday. A child abuse doctor in Ohio contacted Dr Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indiana, after receiving a 10-year-old patient who was six weeks and three days pregnant, the Indianapolis Star reported.

That patient is now heading west to Indiana given that an abortion ban in Ohio, which prohibits the medical procedure when fetal cardiac activity begins, around six weeks, had become effective quickly after the court issued its decision, reported The Hill.

The overturning of Roe vs Wade, demonstrates the tangible impacts that it has on patients seeking access to the medical procedure.

Ohio is among a number of states that have rolled back abortion access since the Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion. Some laws have been paused pending legal challenges.

But Indiana could soon find itself passing its own abortion law later this month given that a special session has been scheduled for later in July and the legislature is expected to touch on a ban on the medical procedure, WFYI reported.

