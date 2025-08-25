Thousands of Lithuanians gathered in the capital’s largest park on Saturday to watch the events — a solo sprint, a contest for the ‘mightiest voice’, costume challenges, and group racing

Corgis wait with their owners to begin a race at the event, on Saturday. Pics/AFP

Cute and adorable Welsh corgis, widely known for their association with the British royal family, are in fact a breed of passionate racers. From around Europe , 120 teams are taking part in the Corgi Race Vilnius, in Lithuania’s capital.

A corgi dressed up in a ‘Labubu’ costume (right) Corgis arrive for the costume contest

Thousands of Lithuanians gathered in the capital’s largest park on Saturday to watch the events — a solo sprint, a contest for the ‘mightiest voice’, costume challenges, and group racing.

Children said they admired the costume challenge as dogs were dressed in eye-catching outfits like Batman, a princess or an aeroplane. The event culminated on Sunday with the so-called World Corgi Meetup, where dogs in Lithuania were connected via a live broadcast with their peers in the US, Ireland and Poland.

