Updated on: 09 December,2024 08:29 AM IST  |  Minneapolis
The sparkly red heels were on display at the Judy Garland Museum in her hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, in 2005 when Terry Jon Martin smashed the glass of the museum’s door and display case. Their whereabouts remained a mystery until the FBI recovered them in 2018

The ‘ruby slippers’ that were worn by Judy Garland. Pic/AP

Ruby slippers from 'The Wizard of Oz' auctioned for USD 28 million
A pair of iconic ruby slippers that were worn by Judy Garland in ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and stolen from a museum nearly two decades ago sold for a winning bid of $28 million at an auction.


Heritage Auctions had estimated that they would fetch USD 3 million or more, but on Saturday, the fast-paced bidding far outpaced that amount within seconds and tripled it within minutes. A few bidders making offers by phone volleyed back and forth for 15 minutes as the price climbed to the final, eye-popping sum. Including the Dallas-based auction house’s fee, the unknown buyer will pay $32.5 million.


The sparkly red heels were on display at the Judy Garland Museum in her hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, in 2005 when Terry Jon Martin smashed the glass of the museum’s door and display case. Their whereabouts remained a mystery until the FBI recovered them in 2018.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

