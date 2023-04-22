Russia accidentally bombs own city

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 April,2023 08:43 AM IST  |  Moscow
Belgorod, a city of 3,40,000 about 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the border, has faced regular drone attacks that Russian authorities blame on the Ukrainian military

The site of the crater after an explosion in Belgorod, Russia, on Friday. Pic/AP

When a powerful blast shook a Russian city near the border of Ukraine residents thought it was an Ukrainian attack. But the Russian military quickly acknowledged that it was a bomb accidentally dropped by one of its warplanes.


Belgorod, a city of 3,40,000 about 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the border, has faced regular drone attacks that Russian authorities blame on the Ukrainian military. 



Witnesses reported a low hissing sound followed by a blast that made buildings tremble and threw a car on a store roof. It left a 20-meter (66-foot) -wide crater in a tree-lined boulevard flanked by buildings, shattering windows, damaging several cars and injuring two. A third person was hospitalized with hypertension. 


Russian commentators and military bloggers were abuzz with theories about what weapon Ukraine had used.Many called for a powerful retribution. But about an hour later, the Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged the explosion was caused by a weapon accidentally dropped by one of its Su-34 bombers. Military experts said the weapon likely was a powerful 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) bomb.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

