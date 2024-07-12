The designation comes amid a crackdown on critical news media and the opposition

The newspaper has been termed ‘undesirable’. Pic/Twitter

Listen to this article Russia bans newspaper The Moscow Times x 00:00

The Russian prosecutor general’s office has declared The Moscow Times, an online newspaper popular among Russia’s expatriate community, as an “undesirable organisation”.

The designation comes amid a crackdown on critical news media and the opposition. It means the newspaper must stop any work in Russia and it subjects any Russian who cooperates with the paper to up to five years in prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever