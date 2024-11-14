Russia bombards Kyiv with combined drone, missile attack

Russia targeted eight regions of Ukraine, firing six ballistic and cruise missiles and 90 drones, the Ukrainian air force said.

Firefighters extinguishing a blaze following a Russian strike in Brovary, near Kyiv. PIC/AFP

Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with a sophisticated combination of missiles and drones for the first time in 73 days on Wednesday, authorities said, as the Pentagon said most of the North Korean troops sent to help Moscow’s war effort are fighting to drive Ukraine’s army off Russian soil in the Kursk border region.

Russia targeted eight regions of Ukraine, firing six ballistic and cruise missiles and 90 drones, the Ukrainian air force said. Air defences downed four missiles and 37 drones, and another 47 drones were stopped by electronic jamming, the statement said. The damage was being assessed.

The air assault came as most of the more than 10,000 North Korean troops sent by Pyongyang to help Moscow in the war are engaged in combat in the Kursk border region, according to the Pentagon.Agencies

US to back Ukraine till Trump comes in

President Joe Biden intends to bolster US military support to Ukraine in the final months of his administration, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. The US will “continue to shore up everything we’re doing for Ukraine to make sure that it can effectively defend itself against this Russian aggression”, Blinken told reporters.

