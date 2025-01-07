Breaking News
Russia captures another Ukrainian town

Updated on: 07 January,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies

Top

It has an industrial zone, a thermal power plant and a reservoir. It also sits on a highway running between eastern and southern Ukraine

Vehicles destroyed by Russian bombardment. Pic/AP

Russian troops in eastern Ukraine have captured the stronghold of Kurakhove after a monthslong battle, Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed on Monday, adding the wrecked town to the Kremlin’s list of conquests in the partially occupied Donetsk region during the almost three-year war.


A man rides past the destroyed postal office in Kurakhove. File Pic/AP
The claim, which drew no response from Ukrainian authorities, came a day after the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces had launched a new thrust in Russia’s Kursk border region. Kurakhove is a key stronghold for the Ukrainian army on the eastern front line. It has an industrial zone, a thermal power plant and a reservoir. It also sits on a highway running between eastern and southern Ukraine.


In November, The Associated Press reported from the town that some 7,000-10,000 people likely remained in Kurakhove. Its pre-war population was about twice that. The town has been under relentless attacks from artillery, multiple rocket launchers, powerful guided bombs and drones that have shattered buildings. Ukrainian officials usually comment on major battlefield defeats only days after Russia announces them.

