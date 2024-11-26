Russia catches Briton fighting for Ukraine

The man was identified by Tass and other media as James Scott Rhys Anderson.

The Russian military have captured a British national fighting alongside Ukrainian troops in Russia’s partially occupied Kursk region, state news agency Tass reported Monday, citing unidentified sources in the law enforcement.

The man was identified by Tass and other media as James Scott Rhys Anderson. Tass quoted him as saying that he had served as a signalman in the British army for four years and then joined the International Legion of Ukraine, formed early on in Russia’s nearly 3-year-old war against its neighbour.

In Ukraine, Anderson reportedly served as an instructor for Ukrainian troops and was deployed to the Kursk region against his will. Tass published a video of the man saying in English that he doesn’t want to be “here”.

