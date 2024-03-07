Breaking News
Russia, China may install nuclear reactor on moon

Updated on: 07 March,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Moscow
Agencies |

Roscosmos CEO, Yury Borisov, made the announcement at the World Youth Festival.

An artist’s illustration of what a human base on the moon might look like. Pic/AP

The head of Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos said that Russia and China are mulling a project which aims to install a nuclear reactor on the Moon in 2033-2035, Russia-based TASS reported. Roscosmos CEO, Yury Borisov, made the announcement at the World Youth Festival.


“Today, we are seriously considering a project to deliver to the Moon and mount a power reactor there jointly with our Chinese partners somewhere between 2033 and 2035,” he said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


