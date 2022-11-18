Russia continues to pound Ukraine, hits infrastructure

At least four people were killed and five others wounded in drone and missile strikes around the country, authorities said

A woman takes a picture of artwork probably made by British street artist Banksy on a building in Borodyanka in Kyiv region Sunday. Pic/AP

Russian airstrikes inflicted more damage on Ukraine on Thursday, with the latest barrage smashing into energy infrastructure, apartment buildings and an industrial site. At least four people were killed and five others wounded in drone and missile strikes around the country, authorities said.

Separately, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced an extension of a four-month-old deal to ensure the safe delivery of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilisers from Ukraine through the Black Sea just days before it was set to expire.

Guterres says the United Nations is also “fully committed” to removing obstacles that have impeded the export of food and fertiliser from Russia, which is one of two agreements struck between the two countries and Turkey in July. The deals signed in Istanbul are aimed to help bring down prices of food and fertiliser and avoid a global food crisis.

In Kyiv, the city’s military administration said air defences shot down at least two cruise missiles and five Iranian-made exploding drones. With the Kremlin’s forces on the ground being pushed back, Russia has increasingly resorted in recent weeks to aerial onslaughts aimed at energy infrastructure in parts of Ukraine it doesn’t hold.

