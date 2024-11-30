Breaking News
Day after order on Waqf Board, govt withdraws GR after social media backlash
WR to operate night block between Marine Lines and Mahim on Saturday
Three held for running prostitution racket in Thane
Congress must introspect about poll drubbing: Ashok Chavan
Mumbai Police nabs trio with multiple firearms, live cartridges
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Russia defence minister visits North Korea to deepen ties

Russia defence minister visits North Korea to deepen ties

Updated on: 30 November,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Top

Russia’s Defence Ministry didn’t say whom Belousov would meet or the purpose of the talks. North Korean state media didn’t immediately confirm the visit

Russia defence minister visits North Korea to deepen ties

The Russian and North Korean delegations hold talks in Pyongyang. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Russia defence minister visits North Korea to deepen ties
x
00:00

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov arrived in North Korea on Friday for talks with North Korean military and political leaders as the countries deepen their cooperation over Russia’s war in Ukraine.


Russia’s Defence Ministry didn’t say whom Belousov would meet or the purpose of the talks. North Korean state media didn’t immediately confirm the visit.


Belousov, a former economist, replaced Sergei Shoigu as defence minister in May after Russian President Vladimir Putin started a fifth term in power.


Belousov applauded a strategic partnership agreement signed by Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un following their June meeting in Pyongyang, which he said is aimed at reducing tensions by maintaining a “balance of power” in the region and lowering the risk of war, including with nuclear weapons.

North Korean Defence Minister No also praised the expanding cooperation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

russia north korea news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK