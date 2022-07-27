Russia destroyed 8 arms depots in Ukraine, says Defence ministry

Ukraine’s Operational Command South said the Kremlin used air-launched missiles in the attack

Firefighters at a residential building following Russian shelling on outskirts of Odessa on Tuesday. PIC/AP

Russia’s armed forces destroyed eight Ukrainian missile and artillery arms depots in the southern Mykolaiv region and in the eastern Donetsk region, the defence ministry said in its daily briefing on Tuesday. Ukrainian officials said earlier on Tuesday that Russia launched a “massive missile strike” against the south of the country overnight, including hits against infrastructure in the black sea port of Mykolaiv.

The Kremlin’s forces used air-launched missiles in the attack, Ukraine’s Operational Command South said in a Facebook post. In the Odesa region, a number of private buildings in villages on the coast were hit and caught fire, the report said. In the Mykolaiv region, port infrastructure was targeted.

The developments came as Ukraine appeared to be preparing a counteroffensive in the south. The first ships to export grain from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports may move within a few days under a deal agreed by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations, a U.N. spokesperson said. The Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said there were no barriers to the export of grain from Ukraine’s ports and that Russia would continue to attack military infrastructure in Ukraine. The White House said Russia’s attack on Odesa cast doubt on the grain deal and the United States was exploring options to increase Ukrainian exports through overland routes.

EU reaches dealto ration gas

European Union governments agreed Tuesday to ration natural gas this winter to protect themselves against any further supply cuts by Russia as Moscow pursues its invasion of Ukraine. EU energy ministers approved a draft European law meant to lower demand for gas by 15 per cent from August through March. The new legislation entails voluntary national steps to reduce gas consumption, and if they yield insufficient savings, a trigger for mandatory moves in the 27-member bloc.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever