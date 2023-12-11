Russia launches 8 ballistic missiles on Kyiv; Ukraine thwarts attack

Eight ballistic missiles launched at Kyiv by Russia were intercepted by Ukraine's Air Force, causing one injury and three cases of severe stress reactions.

In the early hours of Monday, Russia launched eight ballistic missiles at Kyiv, according to a report in the Associated Press. The report added that all eight missiles were intercepted by Ukraine's Air Force averting a potential disaster. Despite the foiled bid of attack, one person was injured by shrapnel and three others experienced severe stress reactions, the AP report quoted officials saying.

Explosions echoed through Kyivi at around 4 am on Monday and it set off air raid sirens despite the city's nightly curfew. The AP report quoted Interior Minister Ihor Klymenjo stating that the debris of an intercepted missile fell without ignition in the eastern Darnytskyi district while the explosive wave damaged the windows of a house elsewhere.

According to Ukraine's Ministry of Energy, the attack knocked out power to 120 households in the capital. Concerns were raised because Russia has previously targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure, resulting in planned power outages during the winter season, the report added.

According to the report, the UK Ministry of Defence recently highlighted Russia's use of its heavy bomber fleet, indicating a potential concentrated effort to degrade Ukraine's energy infrastructure as winter approaches.

Kyiv has been a frequent target of Russian drone and missile attacks. Just a few weeks ago, Ukraine's air defences foiled a major drone attack involving 75 Iranian-made Shahed drones, with 74 of them neutralised.

Amid rising tensions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reportedly, was in Argentina for President Javier Milei's inauguration ceremony, marking his first official visit to Latin America. Zelenskyy took advantage of the opportunity to meet with regional leaders to gain support for Ukraine's ongoing fight against Russian aggression.

During his visit, Zelenskyy met with leaders from Uruguay, Paraguay, and Ecuador. Notably, his interaction with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban drew attention, given Orban's perceived allegiance to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his unwillingness to support Ukraine in the conflict, the report added.

Zelenskyy's office, the AP report stated, confirmed his upcoming meetings with President Joe Biden and other US officials in Washington, emphasising his focus on rallying international unity to support Ukraine's defence against Russian aggression and reinforce global norms respecting each nation's sovereignty.

Biden's request for a substantial USD 110 billion wartime funding package for Ukraine and Israel is being met with resistance in the US Congress, which is preoccupied with immigration policies and border security, the report added.

Furthermore, Russia launched 18 drones over Ukraine, which were intercepted by the Air Force, primarily in the southern Mykolaiv region, escalating tensions in the region.

