Debris fell across several districts starting fires, but no losses were reported the mayor said

Firefighters put out a fire caused by fragments of a Russian rocket in Kyiv Tuesday. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Russia launches ‘exceptional’ air attack on Kyiv x 00:00

Ukrainian air defenses thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv early Tuesday, shooting down all 18 missiles aimed at the capital, officials said. Loud explosions boomed over Kyiv as the nighttime attack combined Russian missiles launched from the air, sea and land in an apparent attempt to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defenses. No casualties were reported as Western-supplied weapons helped fend off the assault. The barrage came as European leaders sought new ways to punish Russia for the war and a Chinese envoy sought traction for Beijing’s peace proposal.

Russia’s latest attack on Kyiv was “exceptional in its density — the maximum number of attacking missiles in the shortest period of time,” said Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration. It was the eighth time this month that Russian air raids had targeted the capital, a clear escalation after weeks of lull. Debris fell across several districts starting fires, but no losses were reported, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The barrage came as European leaders were due to attend a rare summit of the 46-nation Council of Europe, the continent’s main human rights body in Iceland. A Chinese envoy is preparing to visit Ukraine and Russia in coming days as Beijing presses the peace plan it released in February.

Also Read: Counteroffensive does not aim to attack Russian territories, says Zelensky

S.Korea to provide non-lethal aid

S. Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed to expand the country’s non-lethal aid to Kyiv when he met Ukraine’s first lady Tuesday in Seoul. Olena Zelenska requested S Korea expand its support of non-lethal military supplies. Yoon said his government would closely coordinate with NATO and other international partners to “actively support the Ukrainian people,” his spokesperson said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever