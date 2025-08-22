Kyiv says clarity on security guarantees from US, other allies will come soon; the attack mostly targeted western regions of the country, killing at least one person and injuring 15 others

Russia launched one of its biggest aerial attacks this year at Ukraine , firing 574 drones and 40 missiles overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said Thursday. The attack mostly targeted western regions of the country, killing at least one person and injuring 15 others. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Russia struck a “major American electronics manufacturer” in western Ukraine. He provided no further details.

Western parts of Ukraine are far from the battlefield’s front line in the east and south of the country. Much of the military aid provided by Ukraine’s Western allies is believed to be transported and stored there. It was Russia’s third largest aerial attack this year in terms of the number of drones fired and the eighth-largest in terms of missiles, according to official figures. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, saying it was carried out “as if nothing were changing at all”.



Ukrainian emergency workers use water hoses on a fire following a Russian air attack in Lvivon on Thursday. PIC/PTI

Moscow has shown no signs of pursuing meaningful negotiations to end the war and urged the international community to respond with stronger pressure, including tougher sanctions and tariffs, he said. Earlier, Zelenskyy said Ukraine will hold intensive meetings to understand what kind of security guarantees its allies are willing to provide after receiving signals that the US would back reinvigorated discussions seeking an end to war.

Details are being hammered out and Zelenskyy thinks they will take clearer shape within 10 days. He then expects to be ready to hold direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The talks could also be conducted in a trilateral format alongside US President Donald Trump, Zelenskyy said.

