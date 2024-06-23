Breaking News
Russia replies to Ukraine attack with a strike on energy facilities

Updated on: 23 June,2024 06:16 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

These attacks follows the Ukrainian military strikes on three oil refineries in southern Russia that happened on Friday

Kyiv experiences blackout amid the Russian attacks. Pic/Getty Images

Russia launched a new barrage of missiles and drones in an overnight attack on Ukraine, killing three and damaging energy facilities in the country’s southeast  Zaporizhzhia, and western Lviv region, confirmed Kyiv officials on Saturday.


Injuring at least 25 people in the strike, Russia fired 16 missiles and 13 Shahed drones at these energy facilities. These attacks follows the Ukrainian military strikes on three oil refineries in southern Russia that happened on Friday.


“Air defences destroyed five drones over the Sea of Azov and the country’s western Bryansk and Smolensk regions,” said the Russian ministry of defence. Ukraine is now struggling with a new wave of rolling blackouts after three months of relentless Russian attacks.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

