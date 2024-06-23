Russia replies to Ukraine attack with a strike on energy facilities

These attacks follows the Ukrainian military strikes on three oil refineries in southern Russia that happened on Friday

Kyiv experiences blackout amid the Russian attacks. Pic/Getty Images

Russia launched a new barrage of missiles and drones in an overnight attack on Ukraine, killing three and damaging energy facilities in the country’s southeast Zaporizhzhia, and western Lviv region, confirmed Kyiv officials on Saturday.

Injuring at least 25 people in the strike, Russia fired 16 missiles and 13 Shahed drones at these energy facilities. These attacks follows the Ukrainian military strikes on three oil refineries in southern Russia that happened on Friday.

“Air defences destroyed five drones over the Sea of Azov and the country’s western Bryansk and Smolensk regions,” said the Russian ministry of defence. Ukraine is now struggling with a new wave of rolling blackouts after three months of relentless Russian attacks.

