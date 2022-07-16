Russia says building struck in Vinnytsia was military target

“On July 14, Kalibr (cruise) missiles were launched at the House of Officers in Vinnytsia,” Russia’s defence ministry said

Firefighters remove rubble from a damaged building following the Russian airstrike in the city of Vinnytsia, Thursday. Pic/AFP

Russia’s defence ministry said Thursday’s cruise missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia was directed at a building where top officials from Ukraine’s armed forces were meeting foreign arms suppliers. Ukraine has denied any military target was hit, saying the attack killed at least 23 people and struck a cultural centre used by retired veterans.

“On July 14, Kalibr (cruise) missiles were launched at the House of Officers in Vinnytsia,” Russia’s defence ministry said. “The facility was hosting a conference of the Ukrainian Armed Forces command with representatives of foreign arms suppliers ... The attack resulted in the elimination of the participants.”

Ukrainian officials said the victims of the attack included three children, the youngest just four years old. Russia denied targeting civilian areas, despite evidence that its missiles have hit residential areas in the country.

03

No. of children killed in the attack

Ukraine features in G20 talks

G20 finance leaders meeting in Bali must make progress tackling the global economic threats sparked by Russia’s war in Ukraine or humanitarian consequences would be catastrophic, host Indonesia said on Friday. Russia’s invasion has overshadowed recent G20 meetings.

