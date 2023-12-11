Breaking News
Mumbai: How city’s new AC trains will look like
Mumbai: BMC cracks down on its pipe-breakers
Mumbai: Tutor held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.3 crore
Mumbai: Singing beggar has swiped at least 25 phones in trains
Mumbai: Overflowing Kannamwar Nagar drain finally gets MHADA’s attention
Mumbai: Woman arrested for stealing Rs 26 lakh in cash and jewellery
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > Russia says Israel using Hamas attack as justification to collectively punish Palestinians

Russia says Israel using Hamas attack as justification to collectively punish Palestinians

Updated on: 11 December,2023 12:03 PM IST  |  Moscow
ANI |

Top

Condemning Israel's counter-attack on Gaza, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it is unacceptable that Israel is using Hamas' October 7 attack as justification for a "collective punishment" of Palestinians in Gaza

Russia says Israel using Hamas attack as justification to collectively punish Palestinians

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza resulted in the destruction of area/AFP

Listen to this article
Russia says Israel using Hamas attack as justification to collectively punish Palestinians
x
00:00

Condemning Israel's counter-attack on Gaza, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it is unacceptable that Israel is using Hamas' October 7 attack as justification for a "collective punishment" of Palestinians in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

The Russian leader also called for international monitoring of the situation on the ground in the besieged enclave.

Speaking virtually at the Doha Forum on Sunday, Lavrov told Al Jazeera that an unprecedented attack by Hamas inside the Israeli territory did not happen in a vacuum.

"It was due to decades and decades of a blockade (in Gaza) and decades and decades of unfulfilled promises to the Palestinians that they would have a state, living side to side with Israel in security and good neighbourliness," he said.

Around 17,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, while in Israel, the revised official death toll from the Hamas attack stands at about 1,147, Al Jazeera said.

Addressing the Doha Forum, a two-day global meeting being held in the Qatari capital, Lavrov said the ongoing war in Gaza is about "cancel culture" - a recent phenomenon that refers to the mass withdrawal of support to public figures or celebrities who did things in the past that are no more acceptable today.

"Whatever you don't like in the events which lead to a situation, you cancel," he said, according to Al Jazeera.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin also called Israel's offensive in Gaza a failure of US diplomacy and suggested that Moscow could be a mediator in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Moscow has also condemned this week's US veto of a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's representative at the UN, said US diplomacy was "leaving scorched earth in its wake," Al Jazeera reported.

Shortly after Lavrov spoke at the Doha Forum, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephone conversation with Putin, expressing his "displeasure" at Moscow's positions against Israel at the UN and other global forums.

A statement from Netanyahu's office, read, "The prime minister emphasised that any country that would suffer a criminal terrorist attack such as Israel experienced would act with no less force than the one Israel is using."


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you think Lakshmi and Ganesha`s photos on currency notes will help India prosper?
russia israel palestine gaza strip world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK