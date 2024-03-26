Russia steps up bombardment of Ukrainian cities

The attack came three days after a concert hall attack in Russia killed more than 130 people. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to tie the attack to Ukraine

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a missile attack in Kyiv. Pic/AP

Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv on Monday morning as a Russian attack hit the Ukrainian capital for the third time in five days, part of an apparent escalation of aerial bombardment of cities by the Kremlin’s forces as the war stretches into its third year with the front line largely stationary.

City authorities said a residential building was damaged in one district of the city. Debris from interceptions fell on various districts of the city during the daylight attack. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said two women were injured.

The attack came three days after a concert hall attack in Russia killed more than 130 people. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to tie the attack to Ukraine.

Ukraine says it hit two Russian naval ships

Ukraine said it hit two Russian naval vessels along with a communications centre and several other facilities belonging to the Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean port of Sevastopol in an overnight attack, CNN reported. A video shared on a social media showed large explosions in Sevastopol, sending thick black smoke and fireballs into the air. A fireball was visible at a distance.

Poland demands explanation from Russia

Poland demanded an explanation from Russia after one of its missiles strayed briefly into Polish airspace during a major missile attack on Ukraine, prompting the NATO member to activate F-16 fighter jets. The Governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, said that critical infrastructure was hit, but he didn’t specify what precisely was struck. No deaths or injuries were reported.

