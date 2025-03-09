Breaking News
Russia strikes Ukrainian town killing at least 11

Russia strikes Ukrainian town, killing at least 11

Updated on: 09 March,2025 07:49 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies

The attack took place just 24 hours after Russia hit Ukrainian energy facilities and the US suspended military aid to the state

Firefighters put out the fire following the attack in Dobropillya

A Russian strike on a town in Ukraine’s embattled Donetsk region killed at least 11 people and wounded more than 30, officials said, as a wave of heavy aerial attacks continued into the second night following a US decision to stop sharing satellite images with Ukraine.


Thirty people were also reported injured in multiple strikes late Friday that damaged eight apartment blocks in the town of Dobropillya, which is close to the front where Russian troops have been making steady advances. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said a Russian drone damaged a Ukrainian fire truck while rescuers fought to extinguish the burning buildings.


Saturday was declared as a day of mourning in the region. More victims could still be found in the rubble. Pics/PTI
Donetsk Governor Vadym Filashkin declared Saturday a day of mourning in the region and warned that more victims could still be found in the rubble. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at least five children were among the injured. “ It is a vile and inhumane intimidation tactic to which the Russians often resort,” he said.

The attack took place just 24 hours after Russia hit Ukrainian energy facilities with dozens of missiles and drones, hobbling its ability to deliver heat and light to its citizens and to power weapons factories vital to its defences.

The barrage also came after the US suspended military aid and intelligence to Ukraine to pressure it into accepting a peace deal being pushed by the Trump administration. When asked if Russian President Putin was taking advantage of the US pause on intelligence-sharing to attack Ukraine, US President Donald Trump responded: “I think he’s doing what anybody else would.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

