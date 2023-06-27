Russia tries to project sense of order after mercenary revolt

Russian media speculates that top military leaders could be replaced soon

Members of the Wagner group load their tank onto a truck on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. Pic/AP

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance since a mercenary uprising demanded his ouster, inspecting troops in Ukraine in a video released on Monday aimed at projecting a sense of order after the country’s most serious political crisis in decades. But uncertainty still swirled about his fate, that of rebellion leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his private army, the impact on the war in Ukraine, and even the political future of President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin said it had made a deal that the mercenary chief will move to Belarus and receive an amnesty, along with his soldiers. There was no confirmation of his whereabouts on Monday, although a popular Russian news channel on Telegram reported he was seen in Belarusian capital, Minsk. Russian media reported a criminal probe against Prigozhin continued, and some lawmakers called for his head. The Defense Ministry video came amid media speculations that military leaders have lost Putin’s confidence and could be replaced soon.

Court rules against Russian embassy

Australia’s highest court on Monday dismissed Russia’s request for an injunction that would have halted the eviction of its embassy from a site in the capital, Canberra.

Biden discusses latest events with Zelensky

US President Joe Biden on Sunday spoke with President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and discussed the recent events in Russia, the White House said. The two leaders also discussed Ukraine’s ongoing counter-offensive, and President Biden reaffirmed unflinching US support, which includes ongoing security, financial, and humanitarian assistance. Earlier, Zelensky accused Russia of using “propaganda’ to “mask its weakness” and that the Wagner group revolt exposes Russia’s “full-scale weakness”.

Denmark to start F-16 training of Ukrainian pilots



A Danish F-16 fighter jet at Fighter Wing Skrydstrup near Vojens, Denmark. Pic/AP

Denmark’s government said the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets has started and the retirement of the country’s fleet of aging US fighters has been moved up by two years from the initial plan of 2027. The replacement F-35 fighters will be operative by 2025, acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said. “We will also consider if we should make a concrete donation to Ukraine of the Danish F-16 fighters, and how many there should be,” he said.

