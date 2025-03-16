Russia-Ukraine ceasefire hopes take major blow

Less than 24 hours after Putin meets US envoy to discuss terms for peace pact, both countries report more than 100 enemy drone strikes

A Russian “Grad” self-propelled multiple rocket launcher fires towards Ukrainian positions near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine. PIC/PTI

Russia and Ukraine traded heavy aerial blows overnight Saturday, with both sides reporting more than 100 enemy drones over their respective territories. The attack comes less than 24 hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss details of the American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the war with Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials had previously raised doubts as to whether Moscow will commit to such a deal. In a statement on Saturday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of building up forces along the border. “The build-up of Russian forces indicates that Moscow intends to keep ignoring diplomacy. It is clear that Russia is prolonging the war,” he said.

Ukraine’s air force said on Saturday that Russia had launched a barrage of 178 drones and two ballistic missiles over the country overnight, targeting energy facilities. Some 130 drones were shot down, while 38 more were lost en route to their targets.

Meanwhile, in Russia’s Volgograd region, Governor Andrei Bocharov confirmed that falling drone debris had sparked a fire in the Krasnoarmeysky district of the city close to a Lukoil oil refinery, but provided no further details. Nearby airports have reportedly temporarily halted flights.

‘Sarcasm’: Trump dismisses 24-hr war end claim

US President Donald Trump said that he was “being a little bit sarcastic” when he repeatedly claimed as a candidate that he would have the Russia-Ukraine war solved within 24 hours. Trump was asked about the vow during an interview as his administration is still trying to broker a solution 54 days into his second term.

