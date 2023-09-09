Breaking News
Updated on: 09 September,2023 09:16 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Police officer killed; multiple overnight attacks carried out across Ukraine

A damaged administrative building in the Kryvyi Rig, southern Ukraine. Pic/AP

Russia-Ukraine war: Missile attack kills 1, injures 44 in Zelensky's hometown
A Russian missile attack Friday on President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown in central Ukraine killed one policeman and injured at least 44 others, emergency officials said. It was among multiple Russian attacks across the country overnight, officials said.


Ten buildings were damaged in the attack on Kryvyi Rih. Three of the people who were pulled out of the rubble were in serious condition, according to Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s minister of Internal Affairs. Photos posted by Klymenko on Telegram showed a building on fire and emergency services evacuating the injured.


Three people were also injured in a Russian missile attack in the eastern city of Sumy, Klymenko said. Russian forces also struck the Odesa region in the west with drones for the fifth time in a week, regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said. No casualties were reported.


The southern region of Mykolaiv was also targeted, Gov. Vitalii Kim said on Telegram. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said one person was wounded in a Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia city in southern Ukraine.

Russia holds elections in occupied Ukrainian

Russian authorities are holding local elections this weekend in occupied parts of Ukraine in an effort to tighten their grip on territories Moscow illegally annexed a year ago and still does not fully control.

The voting for Russian-installed legislatures in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions has already begun and concludes on Sunday.

More anti-tank ammo

The US has announced that it is sending depleted uranium anti-tank rounds to Ukraine, following Britain’s lead in sending the controversial munitions to help Kyiv push through Russian lines in its grueling counteroffensive.

