Ukrainian rescuers work to extinguish a fire at the site of an aerial attack in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv. PIC/AFP

The primary targets of the Russian offensive were civilian infrastructure and energy facilities, Zelenskyy said, warning that the attacks are part of a broader escalation as winter approaches — nearly three years since Russia's full-scale invasion began.

Russia launched a massive overnight aerial assault on Ukraine, firing more than 500 drones and over two dozen missiles, authorities in Kyiv said on Wednesday, according to news agency AP. The strikes came even as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged in diplomatic talks with European leaders to boost military support and revive stalled United States (US)-led peace efforts.

The drone and missile strikes were concentrated in western and central regions of the country and left at least five civilians injured, stated AP, quoting the Ukrainian Air Force.

“These strikes are demonstrative,” Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram, adding, “Putin is demonstrating his impunity. Only due to the lack of sufficient pressure, primarily on the war economy, does Russia continue this aggression.”

In his nightly address on Tuesday, the Ukrainian President stated that the frequency of drone attacks was increasing, including during daylight hours, and reported “another buildup of Russian forces in some sectors of the front.”

Despite repeated efforts by Western allies to negotiate a ceasefire, the 1,000-kilometre-long frontline remains active, with Russian forces relentlessly trying to break through Ukrainian defences.

Zelenskyy has shown willingness to engage in face-to-face peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, based on a ceasefire proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump. However, the Kremlin has so far objected to key elements of the initiative.

The latest wave of violence comes against the backdrop of intense diplomatic activity. Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently in Beijing, holding meetings with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He had earlier held meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the US, these countries — either directly or indirectly — are supporting Russia’s war effort. North Korea has reportedly sent troops and ammunition, while China and India continue to purchase Russian oil, bolstering Moscow's wartime economy.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy is on a European tour aimed at securing more aid and security guarantees. He arrived in Denmark on Tuesday for discussions with Northern European and Baltic leaders, reported AP. He is expected in Paris later on Wednesday for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

British Defence Secretary John Healey also travelled to Kyiv to discuss military cooperation and support.

On Thursday, a broader meeting of European nations will take place in Paris to evaluate potential post-war security guarantees for Ukraine, in coordination with the United States.

(With AP inputs)