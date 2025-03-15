Breaking News
UK PM Starmer tells global leaders to keep pressure on Putin over ceasefire in Ukraine

UK PM Starmer tells global leaders to 'keep pressure' on Putin over ceasefire in Ukraine

Updated on: 15 March,2025 04:23 PM IST  |  London
AP



In his opening remarks Saturday to a virtual gathering of what he has termed the 'coalition of the willing', Starmer said Putin will 'sooner or later' have to 'come to the table'



British PM Keir Starmer hosts a virtual meeting with international leaders to discuss support for Ukraine, in London on Saturday. Pic/AFP


British Prime Minister (PM) Keir Starmer has told global leaders to "keep the pressure" on Russian President Vladimir Putin to back a ceasefire in Ukraine.


In his opening remarks Saturday to a virtual gathering of what he has termed the "coalition of the willing", Starmer said Putin will "sooner or later" have to "come to the table".


The call is expected to delve into how countries can help Ukraine militarily and financially as well as gauging support for any future possible peacekeeping mission. 


