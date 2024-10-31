Russia wants Google to pay $2.5 decillion

Those daily penalties have doubled each week, leading to the current overall fine of around 2 undecillion rubles

The Google Bay View campus in Mountain View, California. Pic/X

Google has racked up some 2 undecillion rubles ($2.5 decillion) worth of fines in Russia after years of refusing to restore the accounts of pro-Kremlin and state-run media outlets, the RBC news website reported on Tuesday, citing an anonymous source familiar with court rulings against the tech company.

According to RBC’s sources, Google began accumulating daily penalties of 100,000 rubles in 2020 after the pro-government media outlets Tsargrad and RIA FAN won lawsuits against the company for blocking their YouTube channels.

Those daily penalties have doubled each week, leading to the current overall fine of around 2 undecillion rubles. Undecillion is a number equal to 1 followed by 36 zeros. Google’s parent company Alphabet is unlikely to ever pay the fine.

