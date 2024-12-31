Russian aerial attack strikes Kyiv, regions across Ukraine

Authorities in the northeastern Sumy region reported strikes near the city of Shostka, where 12 residential buildings, two educational facilities and other “social infrastructure objects” had been damaged. The air force also reported missiles and drones targeting several other regions of Ukraine

A woman warms her after a Russian attack in Kyiv. Pic/AP

Russia launched an aerial attack on Ukraine on Tuesday, striking the capital and other regions with multiple missiles and drones.

Ukraine’s air force reported a ballistic missile threat at 3.00 am local time, with at least two explosions heard in Kyiv minutes later. Another missile alert was issued at 8.00 am followed by at least one explosion in the city. Missile debris fell in the Darnytskyi district of the capital with no reports of casualties or damage.

Authorities in the northeastern Sumy region reported strikes near the city of Shostka, where 12 residential buildings, two educational facilities and other “social infrastructure objects” had been damaged. The air force also reported missiles and drones targeting several other regions of Ukraine.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said that air defences shot down 68 Ukrainian drones over several regions early Tuesday. Head of the Smolensk region in western Russia, Vasily Anokhin, said drone fragments fell on the territory of an oil depot, sparking a blaze.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate claimed that one of its naval drones on Tuesday shot down a Russian helicopter with a missile, marking the first time when an aerial target was destroyed by an uncrewed vessel. It said a MaguraV5 naval drone downed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter with an R-73 missile near Cape Tarkhankut, the westernmost point of Crimean peninsula. Another Russian helicopter was damaged but managed to reach an airfield.

