A court in Moscow ordered the shutdown of the Sova Center, a prominent non-governmental organization that monitors racism and xenophobia in Russia, as well as implementation of anti-extremism laws

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Russian authorities crack down on more rights groups, raid activists x 00:00

Russian authorities have cracked down on more human rights groups, ordering one to shut down and raiding the homes of advocates from another the latest steps in a clampdown that has intensified to unprecedented levels since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine. Police on Friday on searched the homes of three lawyers with a rights group that advocates against torture and offers legal aid, Team Against Torture. The group said in an online statement that the raids in Nizhny Novgorod, a large city in western Russia, came as part of a criminal probe launched earlier. No other details were given out of concerns for safety of the people the group is helping, the statement said.

On Thursday, a court in Moscow ordered the shutdown of the Sova Center, a prominent non-governmental organization that monitors racism and xenophobia in Russia, as well as implementation of anti-extremism laws. The authorities accused the organization of violating its legal registration in Moscow by participating in events outside the Russian capital. Earlier this year, Russia's oldest rights group " the Moscow Helsinki Group " was shut down over the same violation.

In a statement following the court hearing, Sova Center rejected the accusations and vowed to appeal the ruling, continuing its work in the meantime. The move against the group prompted criticism in the West. German government spokesperson Christiane Hoffmann said Russia's domestic crackdown appeared to have been stepped up in parallel with the attack on Ukraine. "This closure adds to a sad list of important non-governmental organisations shut down by the Russian government, including Memorial and the Moscow Helsinki Group," Hoffmann said.

Also read: Why China is trying to mediate in Russian offensive against Ukraine

"It's a fact that there is no freedom of opinion anymore in Russia," she told reporters in Berlin. Hoffmann also accused the Kremlin of "constantly seeking new excuses to extend" the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is facing a new trial in coming weeks on the charges of extremism and yet one more criminal probe, this time on terrorism charges. The politician, who is already serving a nine-year prison term, said he could be looking at a life sentence, if charged and convicted of terrorism.

Navalny, 46, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin. He initially received a 2½-year prison sentence for a parole violation. Last year, he was sentenced to a nine-year term for fraud and contempt of court. He is currently serving time at a maximum-security prison 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of Moscow.

Hoffmann called on Russia to ensure Navalny receives necessary medical treatment denied him "despite the obvious worsening of his health" " something his allies have reported recently. Asked whether Germany would again give Navalny shelter if he were able to return to Germany, she said: "I strongly assume so."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever