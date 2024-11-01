Breaking News
Mumbai Police nab Hyderabad woman for luring girls with false promises of film roles
Mumbai Police arrest man claiming to be Bishnoi aide
Domestic dogs could have passed on rabies to jackals, say experts
Mumbai experts say, ‘Voluntary donations key to ending severe blood shortage around Diwali’
Hoax bomb threats: BCAS issues new guidelines to evaluate potential security threats
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Russian bomb hits residential building kills 12 yr old boy

Russian bomb hits residential building, kills 12-yr-old boy

Updated on: 01 November,2024 08:32 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

Regional head Oleh Syniehubov said the boy was fatally injured when the building was hit by a Russian 500-kg (1,100-pound) glide bomb.

Russian bomb hits residential building, kills 12-yr-old boy

First responders rescuers people trapped in the building. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Russian bomb hits residential building, kills 12-yr-old boy
x
00:00

Russian forces struck a residential building in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv early on Thursday, killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring scores of others.


Regional head Oleh Syniehubov said the boy was fatally injured when the building was hit by a Russian 500-kg (1,100-pound) glide bomb.


“He was freed from under the rubble with severe head injuries and fractures,” Syniehubov wrote on his messaging app channel. “Doctors performed resuscitation measures for more than half an hour. Unfortunately, it was not possible to save the child.”


Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said at least 35 people suffered injuries in the attack and others could be still trapped under the rubble, including a missing 15-year-old boy.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news russia ukraine news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK