Regional head Oleh Syniehubov said the boy was fatally injured when the building was hit by a Russian 500-kg (1,100-pound) glide bomb.

First responders rescuers people trapped in the building. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Russian bomb hits residential building, kills 12-yr-old boy x 00:00

Russian forces struck a residential building in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv early on Thursday, killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring scores of others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regional head Oleh Syniehubov said the boy was fatally injured when the building was hit by a Russian 500-kg (1,100-pound) glide bomb.

“He was freed from under the rubble with severe head injuries and fractures,” Syniehubov wrote on his messaging app channel. “Doctors performed resuscitation measures for more than half an hour. Unfortunately, it was not possible to save the child.”

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said at least 35 people suffered injuries in the attack and others could be still trapped under the rubble, including a missing 15-year-old boy.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever