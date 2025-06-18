Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said 14 people were killed and 99 others were injured in the city as explosions echoed across the city for hours during the night

A plume of smoke rises behind residential buildings following the Russian missile and drone strike in Kyiv. PIC/AFP

A nighttime Russian missile and drone barrage on Ukraine killed at least 15 people and injured 116 others while they slept in their homes, local officials said Tuesday, with the main barrage centring on the capital Kyiv. Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said 14 people were killed and 99 others were injured in the city as explosions echoed across the city for hours during the night.

The bombardment demolished a nine-story residential building, destroying dozens of apartments. Emergency workers were at the scene to rescue people from under the rubble. It was one of the deadliest attacks on the Ukrainian capital in recent months and came as two rounds of direct peace talks have failed to make progress on ending the war, now in its fourth year.

