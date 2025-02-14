Breaking News
Russian drone hit Chernobyl reactor shell, says Volodymyr Zelensky

Updated on: 15 February,2025 08:34 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

Zelensky said that the strike damaged the structure and started a fire, which has been put out.

Russian drone hit Chernobyl reactor shell, says Volodymyr Zelensky

A glow seen after an UAV struck the protective dome. Pic/AFP

Russian drone hit Chernobyl reactor shell, says Volodymyr Zelensky
A Russian drone with a high-explosive warhead hit the protective containment shell of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the Kyiv region during the night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday, adding that radiation levels have not increased.


Zelensky said that the strike damaged the structure and started a fire, which has been put out. The UN atomic agency did not attribute blame, saying only its team stationed at the site heard an explosion and were informed that a drone had struck the shell.


Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday denied Ukrainian claims. “There is no talk about striking on nuclear infrastructure, nuclear energy facilities, any such claim isn’t true, our military doesn’t do that,” Peskov said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

