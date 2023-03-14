Breaking News
Russian fighter jet hits American drone over Black Sea, says US Military

Updated on: 14 March,2023 10:59 PM IST  |  Stuttgart (Germany)
The US European Command said in a statement that two Russian Su-27 fighter jets "conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept" of a U.S. MQ-9 drone that was operating within international airspace over the Black Sea

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/AP


The United States military said a Russian fighter jet on Tuesday struck the propeller of a US drone over the Black Sea, causing US forces to bring it down in international waters.


The US European Command said in a statement that two Russian Su-27 fighter jets "conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept" of a U.S. MQ-9 drone that was operating within international airspace over the Black Sea.



It said one of the Russian fighters "struck the propeller of the MQ-9, causing US forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters," adding that several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in "a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner."


Also read: Joe Biden expected to sign new executive order on gun control

"This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional," it added.

The incident comes amid soaring Russian-US tensions over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

