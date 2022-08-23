Russian forces pound Ukraine

He also said if Russia went ahead with plans to try captured Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol, then it would have violated international rules and cut itself off from negotiations

Ukrainians visit an avenue where destroyed Russian military vehicles have been displayed in Kyiv Saturday. Pic/AP

Russian forces pressed on with their offensive across several Ukrainian regions on Monday, while President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of the potential for more serious attacks ahead of Ukraine’s 31st anniversary of independence from Soviet rule.

Artillery shells rained down on Nikopol, near Zaporizhzhia - Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, while missiles struck near the Black Sea port of Odesa over the weekend. Zelensky has called for vigilance, saying Moscow could try “something particularly ugly” ahead of Wednesday, which marks Ukraine’s Independence Day and also half a year since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Zelensky said he had discussed “all the threats” with French President Emmanuel Macron and word had also been sent to other leaders including Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

He also said if Russia went ahead with plans to try captured Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol, then it would have violated international rules and cut itself off from negotiations. “If this despicable show trial were to go ahead ... this would be the line beyond which negotiations are no longer possible,” he said.

Russia’s Federal Security Service on Monday accused Ukraine’s secret services of killing Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian ultra-nationalist Alexander Dugin, Russian news agencies reported. Dugina was killed on Saturday evening when a suspected explosive device blew up the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving. “Ukraine, of course, had nothing to do with this because we are not a criminal state, like the Russian Federation, and moreover we are not a terrorist state,” Mykhailo Podolyak, Zelensky’s adviser said on Ukrainian TV.

