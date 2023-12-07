Russian President Putin arrives in Riyadh to hold discussion with Saudi Prince

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 December,2023 07:06 AM IST  |  Riyadh
ANI |

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Russia are all members of OPEC+, the alliance between the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major oil producers, which last week agreed to extend and deepen its production cuts

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shaking hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of their talks in Riyadh. Pic/AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday to hold a meeting with Saudi Arabian Prime Minister Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.


Taking to X, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared about his arrival, posting, "#HappeningNow. President of Russia Vladimir Putin arrives to Riyadh on a working visit."



In Riyadh, President Putin and Mohammed bin Salman will hold discussions on "issues of bilateral cooperation in trade, economy and investments, as well as various aspects of cooperation in multilateral formats".

The sides also plan to have "an exchange of opinion on regional and international agenda", according to reports.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Russia are all members of OPEC+, the alliance between the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major oil producers, which last week agreed to extend and deepen its production cuts.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin departed for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for his second leg of the tour, after concluding his working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared on their social media X, stating, "President of Russia Vladimir Putin concluded his fruitful working visit to the UAE, and has departed for the 2nd leg of the tour - for Riyadh"

During his visit to the UAE, the Russian President thanked his UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his country's efforts in the environmental sphere, according to TASS.

"Today, one of the most important international ecological forums (the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28 - TASS) is being held in the UAE. The initial results of the Paris Agreements are being summarized," Putin said after holding talks with his UAE counterpart.

"You are holding this event just as we expected - at the highest level. Undoubtedly, many people around the world, who are far removed from the environmental movement, are grateful for your efforts here," the Russian President added.

"The Russian delegation is very involved in the conference's work", Putin said, adding, "We wish you success, which I have no doubt you will have."

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is being held from November 30 to December 12 in Dubai.

Over 140 state leaders and more than 70,000 delegates from various countries are attending the event. Representatives from big business, the research community, experts and journalists are also present at the event, TASS reported.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

