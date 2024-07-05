Russian President Vladimir Putin talks of initiative to counter extremism

Putin and Xi joined the leaders of other countries that are members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization at its annual meeting in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana

Leaders of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states at the summit in Astana. Pic/AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday attended the summit of a security grouping created by Moscow and Beijing to counter Western alliances. Putin and Xi joined the leaders of other countries that are members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization at its annual meeting in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana.

Addressing the summit, Putin emphasized the group’s focus on ensuring security of its members and said the SCO will form a dedicated center that will coordinate response to various security challenges. He added that the group’s members will also endorse a special programme to fight separatism and extremism. Meanwhile, Xi called on the SCO members to show solidarity in the face “the real challenges of intervention and polarization,” according to a readout of his speech.

