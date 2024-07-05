Breaking News
Surveyor crushed to death as container falls from gantry crane in Uran
Mumbai: Flyover slab falls on car bonnet in Andheri
Gangster Abu Salem moved out of Taloja prison for transfer to Nashik jail
Mumbai: Cop, commuters overpower man who stabs wife
Thane: 17-year-old killed as bus hits motorbike
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Russian President Vladimir Putin talks of initiative to counter extremism

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks of initiative to counter extremism

Updated on: 05 July,2024 08:50 AM IST  |  Astana
Agencies |

Top

Putin and Xi joined the leaders of other countries that are members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization at its annual meeting in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks of initiative to counter extremism

Leaders of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states at the summit in Astana. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks of initiative to counter extremism
x
00:00

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday attended the summit of a security grouping created by Moscow and Beijing to counter Western alliances. Putin and Xi joined the leaders of other countries that are members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization at its annual meeting in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana.


Addressing the summit, Putin emphasized the group’s focus on ensuring security of its members and said the SCO will form a dedicated center that will coordinate response to various security challenges. He added that the group’s members will also endorse a special programme to fight separatism and extremism. Meanwhile, Xi called on the SCO members to show solidarity in the face “the real challenges of intervention and polarization,” according to a readout of his speech.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news russia vladimir putin china xi jinping moscow

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK