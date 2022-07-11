Breaking News
Mumbai monsoon: City gets month’s water stock in a day
No Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai and Maharashtra on Sunday
Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting of party Shiv Sena MPs to discuss presidential polls
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign, PM confirms
Madras High Court rejects OPS plea to stay AIADMK general council meet
Home > News > World News > Article > Russian rockets wreck apartment block in Donbas

‘Russian rockets wreck apartment block in Donbas’

Updated on: 11 July,2022 08:41 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

The regional emergency service gave the latest death toll from the strike in the town of Chasiv Yar as 15 people, with rescue work still on

‘Russian rockets wreck apartment block in Donbas’

Firefighters and members of a rescue team clear the site after a building was partially destroyed in shelling, in Chasiv Yar, Sunday. Pic/FP


At least 15 people have been killed and more are feared trapped after Russian Uragan rockets hit a five-storey apartment block in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, leading to a building collapse, officials said. 

The regional emergency service gave the latest death toll from the strike in the town of Chasiv Yar as 15 people, with rescue work still on. SEarlier, Donetsk region Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that at least 24 people could be trapped under the ruins. 




Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukraine’s president, said in a Telegram post the strike was “another terrorist attack,” and  Russia should be designated as a “state sponsor of terrorism” as a result. A bill to apply this label to Russia has been tabled by two U.S. senators, who are confident the proposal would be voted through during a Thursday visit to Kyiv. 


24
No. of people thought to be trapped 

Canada to return repaired Nord Stream 1 turbine

Canada will return a repaired turbine to Germany that is needed for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline and could help ensure continued flows of energy until Europe can end its dependency on Russian gas, Canada’s minister of natural resources said.

The Canadian government said it was issuing a “time-limited and revocable permit” to exempt the return of turbines from its Russian sanctions and also announced new measures against Moscow in response to its invasion of Ukraine. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

russia ukraine world news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK