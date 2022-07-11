‘Russian rockets wreck apartment block in Donbas’

The regional emergency service gave the latest death toll from the strike in the town of Chasiv Yar as 15 people, with rescue work still on

Firefighters and members of a rescue team clear the site after a building was partially destroyed in shelling, in Chasiv Yar, Sunday. Pic/FP

At least 15 people have been killed and more are feared trapped after Russian Uragan rockets hit a five-storey apartment block in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, leading to a building collapse, officials said.

The regional emergency service gave the latest death toll from the strike in the town of Chasiv Yar as 15 people, with rescue work still on. SEarlier, Donetsk region Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that at least 24 people could be trapped under the ruins.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukraine’s president, said in a Telegram post the strike was “another terrorist attack,” and Russia should be designated as a “state sponsor of terrorism” as a result. A bill to apply this label to Russia has been tabled by two U.S. senators, who are confident the proposal would be voted through during a Thursday visit to Kyiv.

24

No. of people thought to be trapped

Canada to return repaired Nord Stream 1 turbine

Canada will return a repaired turbine to Germany that is needed for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline and could help ensure continued flows of energy until Europe can end its dependency on Russian gas, Canada’s minister of natural resources said.

The Canadian government said it was issuing a “time-limited and revocable permit” to exempt the return of turbines from its Russian sanctions and also announced new measures against Moscow in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever