Russian shelling kills three people in Kharkiv

At least 31 were wounded in the attack in northeast Ukraine; toll from strike on five-storey residential block in Chasiv Yar rises to 30

Rescuers work outside a building partially destroyed after the Russian missile strike in Kharkiv on Monday. Pic/AFP

Three people were killed and 31 wounded on Monday after Russian shelling hit the northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the regional governor said. The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, said on Telegram that the shelling struck civilian infrastructure including a commercial property and a tyre repair shop.

These are “places which had no military significance,” Oleh Synehubov said, adding that two children aged 4 and 16 were among dozens of people taken to hospital. “Several shells hit the yards of private houses. Garages and cars were also destroyed, several fires broke out,” he said.

Apartment strike toll rises

The rocket strike on the five-storey residential block in Chasiv Yar on Saturday night killed 30 people and also left two dozen people trapped in the rubble, the emergency service said. Nine people have been rescued so far, the State Emergency Service said.

Russian parliament’s extraordinary session

The lower house of the Russian parliament will gather on July 15 for an extraordinary session, its council decided on Monday, just days after President Vladimir Putin warned that he had not had not even started to get serious in the war in Ukraine.

Gas pipeline shutdown worries Germany

A major gas pipeline, Nord Stream 1, from Russia to western Europe shut down for annual maintenance on Monday as Germany prepared to give the green light for 10 coal-fired power plants to restart amid concerns that Russia may not resume the flow of gas as scheduled. The pipeline runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany and is the latter’s main source of Russian

gas.